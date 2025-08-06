‘They’re gonna call security because I’m black?’: Boity’s holiday interrupted in Barcelona

"It’s just not nice experiencing that, and feeling like I didn’t do anything wrong, though," Boity is heard in her Instagram live video.

Media personality Boity Thulo’s holiday in Europe was temporarily interrupted while she enjoyed lunch at an eatery in Barcelona.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. Now they’re laughing, stupid a** b*tch, your crutches. I hate white women, they’re stupid,” said Boity during her Instagram live interaction with fans.

Part of the verbal altercation was broadcast on her Instagram live.

South African D List celebrity finds out she is not important overseas 😂pic.twitter.com/IlLdM0AgZ8 — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) August 5, 2025

“I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m sorry,” she says later in the video. However a few seconds later, she seemingly chastises someone else who tries to appease her.

“Don’t fight with me as well.”

‘They’re gonna call security here’

In the background a male voice can be heard trying to calm Boity down, saying, “Babe, babe, please. They’re gonna call security here,” the male voice is heard.

To which Boity responds: “They’re gonna call security because I’m black?”

Comments from her fans asked her to let it go, and she calmed down and responded to their comments.

“I’m okay. It’s just not nice experiencing that, and feeling like I didn’t do anything wrong though. Why are you behaving that way and then when I do react, then everyone else just comes to the old woman with the crutches?”

The Citizen reached out to Boity for comment on Tuesday evening and is yet to receive a response.

Boity bags win for charity

Before her trip to Europe, Boity had an appearance on SABC 1 TV show Deal or No Deal Celebrity, where she won just more than R40 000 for charity Jumping Kids.

Jumping Kids transforms the lives of children with lower-limb amputations. Through Boity’s win, the funds in the Jumping Kids Deal or No Deal money pot have now reached more than R300 000.

During the show, Boity announced that she is venturing into interior design.

“It might not be what people expected,” Boity explained.

“My vision is to merge the worlds of transformation and interior design, using them both as powerful tools to impact people’s lives meaningfully. I’m passionate about learning, growing, and ultimately becoming a pro in the field, while changing lives.”

