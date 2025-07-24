Lerato Kganyago Ndlala on winning on Deal or No Deal: ‘The timing couldn’t have been better’

Kganyago Ndlala won more than R62 000 on the TV show 'Deal or No Deal Celebrity'.

Lerato Kganyago Ndlala became the most recent winner on Deal or No Deal. Picture: leratokganyago/Instagram

Lerato Kganyago Ndlala bagged more than R62 000 on the TV show Deal or No Deal Celebrity for charity just before celebrating her birthday and says the timing couldn’t have been better.

“The timing couldn’t have been better. It felt like the universe was saying ‘you’re doing okay, keep going’,” Kganyago-Ndlala told The Citizen.

Her winnings are for the Jumping Kids Prosthetic Fund, a non-profit organisation that provides prosthetic equipment and support to children with lower limb amputations or deficiencies.

“That moment on the show, and what it meant beyond the money, was the perfect start to my new year,” shared the media personality.

Kganyago-Ndlala using fame for good

Kganyago-Ndlala said she’s watched the show and has found herself in the position of a couch-coach yelling to the screen, ‘take the deal’ or ‘open the box’.

“Being on the show myself was a completely different experience though. I definitely had a few nerves, but the excitement quickly took over once I was on that stage. The energy was electric.”

Her win, which is R62 200, made her the biggest winner on the second season of the game show.

“I didn’t walk in with a specific number in mind,” the Metro FM on-air personality shares.

“My goal was more about being present, and enjoying the experience, and trusting my instincts along the way. The win felt incredibly rewarding. It was more than I expected, and I walked away feeling proud of how I played the game.”

Kganyago-Ndlala said such initiatives give her a sense of fulfilment that she is using her fame for good.

“I’ve always felt that being in the public eye comes with responsibility. It’s not just about the glitz and glam, it’s about showing up for causes that matter,” she says.

“When I get to use my platform to create tangible change or bring awareness to something meaningful, it’s deeply fulfilling. That’s the kind of legacy I want to build.”

She said the work that Jumping Kids does is admirable.

“What they do to help children living with amputations live fuller, more active lives is simply incredible,” said the former Miss Soweto, and later Miss South Africa judge.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for children, youth development and anything that restores confidence in our kids. For me, it’s not just about prosthetics, it’s about giving children the freedom to dream, move and thrive.”

Kganyago-Ndlala celebrating her birthday

Several people tagged her on social media as she celebrated her birthday earlier this week. She says it was beautiful as she kept it intimate, spending time with loved ones.

“I took a moment to reflect, give thanks, and really just embrace where I am in my journey. It was calm, meaningful and filled with everything that truly matters.”

