Boity serves sizzling bikini looks on Dubai vacation [Pics]

Rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo has been living her best life over the past few weeks, hopping from one destination to the next.

After a glamorous trip to Paris for Fashion Week, Boity is now soaking up the sun on a well-deserved vacation in Dubai.

Inside Boity’s Dubai vacation

Last weekend, Boity posted travel content as she jetted off in first class to Dubai.

Her UAE getaway kicked off at Cloud 22, Dubai’s chic and luxurious hotspot located at Atlantis The Royal.

She posted stunning poolside pictures wearing a stylish white Louis Vuitton bikini top and bottom.

On Monday, Boity continued to share glimpses of her Dubai adventures, this time visiting the famous Nobu by the Beach.

Dressed in another eye-catching swimsuit, she posted a few snaps, giving her followers a sneak peek inside her beach day.

What’s a vacation without a little retail therapy? Boity also treated herself to a luxurious shopping spree, with a must-stop at Louis Vuitton.

