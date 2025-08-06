‘Wasn’t ready for this snatchness’: Nozipho Ntshangase shows off post-surgery results [Video]

The reality TV star had an abdominoplasty.

Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has revealed her post-surgery transformation just a week after undergoing a “mommy makeover”.

The reality TV star had an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck.

Nozipho’s post-surgery glow-up

In a lengthy post, Nozipho opened up about the recovery process, saying it was challenging but manageable — from the discomfort of surgical drains to persistent back pain and more.

“The drains have been the worst for me. I love sleeping on my sides and curling up in a foetal position, but NOT here honey. It’s been reclined back position, day in, day out,” she wrote.

Despite the discomfort, Nozipho said she was impressed by her body’s progress so far.

“Even I wasn’t ready for this snatchness. There’s still some swelling, but I’m loving the results already.

“Out of 10, I can honestly say the pain level has been a 3. But to be fair, I’m taking those painkillers religiously,” she added.

Nozipho previously shared that her pregnancies had left her feeling insecure about her body image, which led her to consider a mommy makeover.

“I have had four pregnancies which resulted in five children, including the twins, so I gained weight,” she said.

She added that a lack of regular exercise also contributed.

“It was this and that, and not exercising as often as I wanted. A lot of insecurities built up. So I decided to take the plunge, be brave, and do something I’ve always wanted to do – work on my body and myself.”

