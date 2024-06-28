Candice Modiselle to host exciting new show Battle of the Bridesmaids

Here is what to expect from the show .

Actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle has been announced as the host of Mzansi Magic’s new reality show, Battle of the Bridesmaids.

Set to premiere in September this year, the show promises a thrilling exploration of friendship and loyalty in the high-stakes world of wedding planning.

What to expect from ‘Battle of the Bridesmaids’

Battle of the Bridesmaids dives into the heart of wedding drama, showcasing the intense competition among those closest to the bride as they battle for the prestigious role of maid of honour.

ALSO READ: The Bala Family returns for second season months after passing of Bab’Jafta

According to Mzansi Magic, each episode will introduce a bride and her two potential maids of honour, who will compete in a series of challenges designed to test their knowledge of the bride, their wedding planning skills, and their ability to throw unforgettable celebrations.

Highlighting the unique premise of the show, Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels, said: “The dynamics of choosing a maid of honour can be very complex.

“This show captures the essence of that decision-making process, showcasing the bonds and emotions that influence the bride’s final choice.”

The competition’s challenges range from selecting the perfect wedding dress to leading bachelorette party preparations, ensuring a mix of laughter, tears, and memorable moments.

“Wedding shows resonate deeply with audiences because they capture the highs and lows of such a significant life event. ‘Battle of the Bridesmaids’ promises to deliver both entertainment and insight into the qualities that make a maid of honour truly exceptional,” said Adonisi.

NOW READ: ‘It has challenged me to do better’ – Nozibele Mayaba on hosting ‘Don’t Hold Back’