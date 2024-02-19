‘Brave girl’: Reactions after Elsa Majimbo ‘exposed’ Naomi Campbell

Social media rallied behind Elsa Majimbo after she opened up about her fallout with the American supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Social media rallied behind Elsa Majimbo after she opened up about her fallout with the American supermodel Naomi Campbell.

In the video that’s making rounds on social media, the Internet sensation accused Naomi of almost ending her career.

She said the ordeal began in 2020 when Naomi asked her to join her on vacation. Elsa said during the holiday, Naomi suggested that they do a documentary about living in Kenya.

“And I was like, oh yeah, that’s fantastic. She introduced me to a couple of people in Hollywood. So, a couple of people she was on vacation with were all coming to Nairobi after the vacation. They were staying at the Kempinski.

“So, I went to see them at the Kempinski when the whole thing was over. I was talking to one of them, and one of them was like, oh, like how did you meet Naomi? And I was like, oh no, I texted her on Instagram, blah blah, and she was like, oh yeah, she told us like she made you and she built you and she made your career.”

ALSO READ: ‘Natasha chose Pirates’: Natasha Thahane and Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch call it quits

It was downhill from there

Elsa said she told them that was not true. She said fast forward to March 2022, she received a call from Naomi.

“She’s like, ‘Elsa how dare you!’ oh so I’m in shock and I don’t know what’s going on… The previous year I had done a documentary about my life, bullying, growing up, and how I fell in love with comedy.

“The film was debuting at a Tribeca Film Festival and someone from Tribeca asked Naomi if she was coming. Naomi thought the film was the film she had suggested to me on the beach about me living in Kenya.”

She said she tried to explain to Naomi that it was not the documentary she had suggested during their holiday but despite Elsa’s attempts to clarify, Naomi threatened legal action.

“I tried explaining to her and then she was like, ‘I’ll sue you for the rights of this movie and you know I’ll win right?’ I was like I will call you tomorrow. I was supposed to call her the next day, it was a 22-hour flight, and in Ethiopia, there was no service.

“So, I called her the day after, and she was like you were supposed to call me yesterday, and you didn’t… I have the MET gala, and this is the last time I am talking to you. Have a nice life, and she hung up… A few months after that, things started going very bad for me…”

Watch the full video below for more details

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo narrates her heart-wr3nching experience with Naomi Campbell. pic.twitter.com/9Wx2steemC — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 19, 2024

Social media reactions

Elsa has since deleted the video, citing peace of mind. However, social media have continued to share their views and here are a few reactions.

I stand by my words. Content in my decision. The tweets are deleted due to seeking peace, not fear. Yall need to understand this is something that has happened since I was 19. My goal now is happiness — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) February 19, 2024

It’s people with flags from certain African countries that want Elsa to keep quiet. They are used to being institutionally abused.



Elsa got famous in her bedroom, she might be young and a little sloppy but she’s braver than the lot of you cowards- don’t underestimate her. — 𝙴𝚖 (@EmmieC_PhD) February 19, 2024

I knew there was some lewd, inappropriate and human trafficking element to this story.



I hope Elsa makes better decisions going forward, create your content, try to move from social media to ticket events, get your endorsement deals.



This older white men sex ring thing ends… pic.twitter.com/pHpeEosTNb — Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) February 19, 2024

I'm so proud of Elsa Majimbo.

Standing up to a powerful bully is not easy, the girl was shaking but she did it anyway.

It follows then, that I'll always be on her side. A 22 year old who dared to take on a very powerful mean girl is to be protected at all costs. — Wambúi wa Mwatha (@marthamwatha) February 19, 2024

NOW READ: WATCH: Mandoza and HHP widows form a strong bond in ‘Widows Unveiled’