WATCH: Mandoza and HHP widows form a strong bond in ‘Widows Unveiled’

‘Widows Unveiled’ is the latest 10-part Showmax Original reality series.

Left: Mandoza and his wife, Mpho Tshabalala. Right: HHP and his wife, Lerato Sengadi. Pictures: X/Gallo Images and X

Mpho Tsabalala and Lerato Sengadi, the wives of the late musicians Mandoza and HHP, respectively, are starring in Widows Unveiled alongside three other widows.

Widows Unveiled is the latest 10-part Showmax Original reality series that follows the lives of five women who were married to public figures and prominent businessmen.

Mpho and Lerato seem to have formed a beautiful friendship on the show.

“I call her ‘Auntie Hip Hop’ whether she likes it or not,” said Mpho, speaking about her friendship with Lerato.

She added: “Jabba passed on after Mduduzi [Mandoza]. When all of that was happening to Lerato, you know when you see someone from afar, I’ve always wanted to give her that hug and just say it’s gonna be okay… Time heals.”

Mpho describes Lerato as a bubbly person who just loves life and happiness.

“But she also has a vulnerable side, having openly shared parts of her grieving process with her social media audience,” Mpho added.

ALSO READ: ‘Therapy is cheaper than divorce’ − Minnie Dlamini

‘Widowhood is treated like a plague’

Mpho, who says she decided to join the show to fight the stigma around widowhood, and to highlight the challenges of widowhood, particularly for black widows.

“I decided to do this because I realised that widowhood is treated like a plague. No one ever wants to talk about it, but it’s a day-to-day reality for millions of people.

“Black widows generally have it a bit harder. It’s not the first time; it’s generational. It’s unfortunate that Black families make it difficult, especially for women, to get it together. Because when you’re at your most broken, they feel like they can attack you.”

She said she feels that the show will give people the chance to see her many other sides.

“That’s where I get to show that I’m not just a widow and a mother; I’m also an aunt, I’m the big sister, I’m a daughter. I’d also like to add that my story is simple, as I just want to inspire and give hope to the next widow out there.

“As difficult as it may be to pick up the pieces, always keep faith alive – that is what helped me to continue and carry on with the legacy my husband left.”

NOW READ: PICS: Natalie Dormer & Brendon Daniels star in new M-Net series ‘White Lies’