‘Worry about yourself’ – Pearl Thusi on online backlash over her DJing venture

Pearl has launched her DJ career...

The internationally renowned actress Pearl Thusi has made her DJing debut, which has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

A video of Pearl rocking the deck made rounds on social media over the weekend, setting tongues wagging.

“I would never laugh at a parent going on a different path so that their kids can eat. What Pearl Thusi is doing needs to be applauded instead of being ridiculed. Times are hard, be innovative if you can,” said one fan.

Another one said: “Every baddie is falling off under the Ramaphosa administration. Pearl Thusi went from being the biggest star in Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with world-class stars, leading a Netflix series… To being a regular Kasi DJ… Bring Back Msholozi.”

Pearl addresses social media hate

Taking to her social media on Monday, Pearl seemed to be unbothered by all the social media hate.

She said her launching her DJ career was a dream come true. She also made it clear that she couldn’t care less about what people thought about her new venture.

“God’s timing is perfect. Delay is not denial. Trust in the process. I’ve made a dream come true. Whether this makes sense to you or not, worry about yourself and make your dreams come true. I pray this convinces you to never give up on what you want to achieve.

“Angisanandaba nezinkulumo zabantu [I dont care what people say]… I practiced until I couldn’t stand anymore… I’m so happy because I overcame the fear of judgment – forgetting that only God has the right to judge me. I’m free,” she wrote.

Taking to the comments section, some fans and celebrities including DJ Zinhle, Moozlie, Zodwa Wabantu, and more congratulated Pearl on her new venture.

“Let’s go, friend. See you on the road, can’t wait!” DJ Zinhle wrote.