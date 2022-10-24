‘Congratulations Vuyo’ – Brenda Ngxoli becomes a mom 

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Brenda Ngxoli recently welcomed her first child, much to the surprise of her legion of fans.

“You can add Mommy to my title of achievements” tweeted the actress over the weekend, along with a picture of her snuggling up to her child.

She followed her tweet up with a post of a TikTok video featuring a highlight reel of images taken during her pregnancy calling it the “most precious” time in her life.

“This journey has made me appreciative and ever-grateful. At times there were blistering winds of challenges, tears and laughter. As I thank you all for your wonderful messages, I’d also like to thank my friends, colleagues and family who were there for me,” added Brenda.

She was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from fans and other media practitioners.

“Whaaaatt??!!!! That’s amazing. Congratulations,” commented fellow actress Renate Stuurman on Instagram.

“Umtanami. Congratulations Dabs!” said Terry Pheto.

“Congratulations Brendz,” added Zenande Mfenyana.

‘Congratulations Vuyo’

Brenda Ngxoli completed a BA Theatre and Performers Diploma in Speech and Drama at the University of Cape Town in 2000.

She went on to become a full-time actress and she is best known for her role as Vuyo in the SABC1 drama series Home Affairs.

According to TVSA, she was nominated for an International Emmy award for the role in 2007 and it remains her most beloved role to date.

In fact, a lot of her fans referred to the role (as well as the character’s on-screen boyfriend, Thabani, and sister, Buli) when congratulating her.

uThabani oyenze lento?— Unkel T (@GreatWhyte23) October 24, 2022

Congratulations Sis Buli????uthixo abenawe on this mother wood journey— YenzileM (@MYenzile) October 22, 2022

Hawu Vuyo, u have a child now. Congratulations to you and Thabani ????— Certified Step-mom (@naSkosana_) October 22, 2022

Some years later, she played the supporting role of Dineo in the SABC1 sitcom My Perfect Family.

In 2008, she was one of the celebrity dancers in the fourth season of the SABC2 reality dance competition Strictly Come Dancing and she only made it up to episode five.

In 2010, she joined the cast of the celebrity gossip show The Real Goboza for the show’s fourth season, and she hosted the show alongside Phat Joe.

In 2013, she replaced Thuli Thabethe as host of the Mzansi Magic reality show Our Perfect Wedding, after Thabethe left the show to concentrate on her studies.

