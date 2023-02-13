Siya and Rachel couple goals in latest Ivy Park drop

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, had a VIP experience with top sports brand Adidas during their trip to Germany recently.

The couple are proud sponsors of the global sports apparel brand and they were the lucky few who received the latest Ivy Park drop by Beyoncé.

Ivy Park

Last week, Siya shared pictures before their departure at the OR Tambo International Airport, the married couple were dressed in Beyoncé’s seventh Ivy Park drop, called Park Trail for Adidas.

The latest clothing drop was released on 9 February, the Kolisi’s adorned the jackets before everybody else on 6 February.

Park Trail has been described as “a destination you want to explore no matter the setting. Whether scaling that summit you’ve been training for or exploring inward to reach a peaceful state of mind, it’s clear that the path down the PARK TRAIL is an expedition worth taking,” Adidas South Africa said in a statement.

The collection basically celebrates the outdoors and urging people to explore nature.

The couple looked cosy in one of the looks, dressed in orange hoodie jackets, all smiles for their photo-op.

Beyoncé said her seventh collaboration with the brand was her “favourite to date”.

Siya and Rachel were in Herzogenaurach to meet the Adidas family.

They shared what their foundation, the Kolisi Foundation, has done for South African communities by speaking to employees at the headquarters.

The foundation is a non profit organisation that helps victims of gender based violence and providing educational and sports development in under privileged communities.

Rachel said: “I’m so blown away by the response. And so grateful for this amazing partnership, with a brand that has a core belief that sport has the power to change lives“.

Rounding up their experience and time in Germany, Rachel wrote: “We were so privileged to spend 3 days at the @adidas HQ in Germany last week. There are 6 000 staff members that work at HQ, from all over the world.

“We were taken on a tour of some of the campus and if there’s one thing I took away – it was INNOVATION, in everything that they do.

“What an honour to be partnered with such a world-class brand, who are so passionate and so committed.

“Also incredibly grateful they welcomed, hearing and learning more about the @kolisi_foundation.

”Thank you @adidasza @3stripeskate and @howiekahn78 for making this possible!”

‘Life is better with you’

The Springbok captain shared photos of himself and his wife, having a look back at their fun and intimate moments during their trip.

He wrote: ”Life is so much better with you @rachelkolisi”.