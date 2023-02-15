Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ SA tour kick-offs

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There has been much hype and excitement about Kevin Hart’s returning to South Africa this week as the famous comedian and actor starts his tour in Mzansi on Wednesday, 15 February.

Since the announcement that Kevin Hart’s Reality Check tour will get dates in SA, tickets quickly sold out from November 2022.

His first performance is tonight (15 February) and the star is just as excited as the locals.

‘Lets go’

The comedic actor posted a funny skit video of him at the gym doing exercise routines with Amapiano sounds as the soundtrack preparing for his shows for the next coming days.

Hart will perform in Cape Town on Wednesday evening at Grand Arena, GrandWest.

“Let’s goooooooooo Cape Town & Johannesburg…. I’m about to give y’all this work damn it #RealityCheckTour #ComedicRockStarShit,” Hart wrote.

The video has over 500 000 likes and over 8.2 million views.

Watch: Kevin Hart’s hilarious preparations for SA shows

This is the first time the Wedding Ringer actor returns to the country since 2016, he received a good reception from locals even receiving a local name, Mpho.

Tickets prices

Despite the buzz about the VIP tickets costing over R17 000 they quickly sold out. The starting price for Reality Check was R910.

The wheelchair accessibility was priced at R680. However, the ticket prices jump from R1 360 to R2 215.

The platinum tickets cost between R2 500 to R4 000 and the “Kevin Hart Premium Ticket package” will set you back R5 050. The package comes with exclusive merchandise, unique to this package is a limited-edition tour lithograph, commemorative VIP laminate, red carpet entry, VIP check-in and entry and crowd-free merchandise shopping.

Hart will perform on Friday, 17 February, and Saturday, 18 February, at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria. A third show was added due to the popular demand.

Hart movie box office revenue stands at over $4.23 billion global revenue.

