Simone Biles: ‘I almost s**t myself’ on safari honeymoon with NFL husband Jonathan Owens

After two years of career commitments, Biles and Owens are finally on their honeymoon in South Africa, enjoying a thrilling safari adventure.

Kitted in safari gear, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa. Picture: Instagram / @simonebiles

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are finally enjoying their honeymoon — two years after tying the knot.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Olympian kissed National Football League (NFL) player Owens, 29, while on an aeroplane in a picture shared via Instagram Stories. Biles updated fans when they touched down in South Africa and showed off the luxurious suite they’d be staying in.

Biles continued to share moments from their romantic getaway. On Monday, she posted a selfie she had taken with Owens, both kitted in safari gear while on a game drive.

“Ready for our first game drive,” she captioned the Instagram Story post. Biles and Owens were all smiles as they posed with an elephant later in the day. They also saw a warthog on their drive, which Biles lightheartedly named Pumba, after the animated character from The Lion King.

Lions, laughter and luxury in South Africa

In addition to sharing snaps of a sleeping cheetah and several zebras, the couple met a lion at one point. “Not gonna lie, I almost s—” myself,” Biles captioned the picture.

Biles also called herself a “happy camper” in a separate picture posted early on Tuesday. In addition to their game drives, the couple opted for more relaxing excursions, like a couples massage and cocktails while looking out on the African bush.

Biles and Owens: Love, athletics and honeymoon on hold

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023, three years after meeting on the Raya dating app. Their first wedding was a quiet affair at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, followed by a second celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Just two months later, Biles shared in an Instagram Q&A that they still hadn’t gone on their honeymoon.

Biles and Owens dedicated the past two years to their careers, which likely delayed their honeymoon. Biles competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics, winning four medals, while Owens signed with the Chicago Bears last year.

The couple have consistently supported each other’s athletic pursuits. Biles has attended multiple Bears games, while Owens skipped an NFL practice to cheer on his wife during the Paris Olympics last year.

During an April 2024 Call Her Daddy podcast interview, she gushed about her husband, saying: “He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. He still opens doors for me.”

She added: “I’m not saying this because it’s expected of men, but because he genuinely goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

