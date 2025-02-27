‘Ice Princess’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

The actress was found unconscious and unresponsive on Wednesday morning.

American actress Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Gossip Girl, Ice Princess, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete and many more.

According to ABC News, police sources revealed that she was found unconscious and unresponsive by her mother on Wednesday, 26 February and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Criminality is not suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Trachtenberg’s publicist released a statement confirming her passing and requesting privacy.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy during this difficult time. There are no further details at this moment.”

ALSO READ: Foul play ruled out after actor Gene Hackman, pianist wife and dog’s death in their home

Tributes pour in

Fans and industry friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Trachtenberg.

Her Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, honouring the late actress.

“Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself…”

Trachtenberg made her television debut at the age of three in a Wisk detergent commercial, before going on to appear in many more commercials.

She reportedly landed her first TV role in the second season of Law & Order, but her first credited role came as Nona F. Mecklenberg on The Adventures of Pete & Pete, in which she starred from 1994 to 1996.

NOW READ: Thabiso ‘TT’ Tema bids farewell well to Power Breakfast as he welcomes move to evening slot