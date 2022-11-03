Cassper Nyovest apologises to Emtee and squashes ‘beef’

Lethabo Malatsi

South African rappers Refiloe “Cassper Nyovest” Phoolo and Mthembeni Ndevu, also known as Emtee, buried the hatchet after the two professed their love for each other and Cassper extending his apology.

Taking to their social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram, the two rappers squashed their “beef” in heartfelt posts. Emtee, on his Instagram live, bared his emotions and spoke briefly of their “beef” and subsequently said he was just “mad when Cassper spoke sh*t about me”.

He also cited that Cassper’s first album, Tsholofelo, inspired him musically.

“Tell Cassper that I love him; tell him that I look up to him. I never had a problem with him, I was just mad when he spoke shits about me,” the Roll-up hitmaker professed his love.

‘It’s all love’

It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face to that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon https://t.co/Vt4o7axFVO— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 2, 2022

Following the live, Cassper took to his Twitter account to extend his apology to Emtee.

Cassper said he was sorry “about the incident” (even though the two didn’t speak in-depth about it) and that he hopes they can sort it out and move forward.

“It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face to that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon,” Cassper tweeted.

Cassper and Emtee’s fallout

The two had their ultimately fallout after their planned studio meet-up did not materialise as Emtee did not honour his invite as agreed upon; with the A.M.N (Any Minute Now) composer citing in a previous interview with Pearl Thusi on BET’s Behind The Story that on the day of recording, Emtee switched off his phone.

Speaking to Podcast and Chill the Wave composer evidently responded to Cassper’s claims and detailed his own version of events.

He said: “I don’t want [to] rock up there [studio] and have him feeling like, eh, so I wanted to pull up respectfully by myself. But then again, knowing the dude I don’t want [any] weird headlines to come out tomorrow. You find out that maybe while we were in studio, he acted like we were cool and we’re recording, [meanwhile] he is taking a video of my crack”.

NOW READ: Cassper to take on Big Zulu, a man double his size