‘Reputational discomfort’: Minister apologises to Advocate Motau over Seta panel claim

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane on Tuesday morning issued a formal apology to Advocate Terry Motau, SC, after mistakenly claiming he chaired an advisory panel for controversial Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board appointments that sparked public outrage last month.

The apology comes after Motau refuted the minister’s claims in a leaked letter, stating he never participated in the appointment process and had no knowledge of the panel’s work.

The controversy regarding the Seta board appointments drew scrutiny from parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who demanded transparency in the appointment process.

Nkabane formal apology and engagement

Nkabane’s office formally engaged Advocate Motau in writing on Monday, 23 June, to address the “misunderstanding” surrounding his alleged involvement in the Seta board appointment process.

“The minister conveyed her sincere apology to Advocate Motau for any inconvenience, reputational discomfort, or misunderstanding that may have arisen,” stated Nkabane’s spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana.

She said the meeting was meant to find common ground and to “express regret for the confusion caused.”

Mavovana explained that the engagement was undertaken in the spirit of transparency, mutual respect, and professional courtesy.

“There was never any intent to misrepresent Advocate Motau’s role or to cause harm to his professional standing,” she added.

According to the minister’s office, the misunderstanding has been constructively resolved with mutual understanding between both parties.

Nkabane acknowledged she was not fully aware that concluding Motau’s role in the process required formal engagement through an attorney, contributing to the communication gap.

Parliamentary accountability

The minister has pledged to formally brief the portfolio committee on higher education on the matter, including the steps taken to clarify Advocate Motau’s non-involvement in the advisory panel.

“She remains accountable to Parliament and is committed to ensuring full transparency and procedural compliance going forward,” Mavovana said.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the minister’s respect for Advocate Motau and his distinguished service to the legal profession and public life.

“She remains committed to ensuring that the appointment processes within the Department are guided by integrity, transparency, and due diligence,” Mavovana concluded.

Motau’s Seta involvement rebuttal

The apology follows Motau’s categorical denial of Nkabane’s claims that he led a panel to assist her in appointing chairpersons of the Seta boards.

In his leaked letter to the minister, Motau stated he had never met Nkabane regarding the process and had never received any documentation relating to it.

Following hesitation, Nkabane had disclosed to parliament the names of the advisory panel she claimed assisted with the controversial appointments.

Motau’s name was part of the list, where the minister reportedly stated that the advocate was appointed to chair the five-person panel, although she noted that he never attended any meetings.

In his detailed response, Motau clarified his position.

“I did not assist you or your office in reviewing and assessing the nominations received for the appointment of Accounting Authorities per Sector Education and Training Authorities. I did not participate in this process. I neither received nor saw any information relating to the process, if any was followed.”

Motau doubled down, refuting that he convened “with any panel or panel members, if any were appointed. I received no formal engagement from an attorney”.

Motau emphasised that the minister never met with him regarding the process and that she never received any communication, report, shortlist, assessment or recommendations from him.

“You further would know that the upshot of all of this is that you intended to appoint me to chair the committee, which intention never materialised,” he wrote.

The advocate extended an invitation in his letter, offering to discuss the matter further, suggesting that the minister was “not furnished with accurate and complete information”.

Controversial appointments spark outrage

The Seta board appointments caused public outrage last month when several appointees were revealed to be ANC members or had connections to the party.

The controversial appointments included former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, and Buyambo Mantashe, the son of ANC national chairperson and Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Initially, Nkabane refused to name the panel that assisted her when frustrated MPs demanded transparency.

Her stance only changed after President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened, asking her to submit a report about her conduct in parliament and provide him with the names of the panel members.

