Cassper to take on Big Zulu, a man double his size

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It is on! Cassper Nyovest has accepted Big Zulu’s challenge to fight him in the boxing ring for his next celebrity boxing match.

After knocking out Priddy Ugly in less than two minutes earlier this month, Nyovest is more than ready to take on a man possibly double his size.

Celeb City has become a boxing hub for local rappers and Hip Hop artists to go up against, an event organised by Nyovest himself.

Big Zulu has been enticing fans of his intention to fight Nyovest for months. Appearing on the SABC1 Sport show on Wednesday evening, Big Zulu said he is tired of Cassper’s rants on Twitter, all he’s asking for is a date in the ring and said he is confident he will defeat him in the first round.

Translated, Big Zulu added: “The fight won’t even reach the judge’s stages, he will be knockout cold. The only ones who will be checking up on him will be his doctors after the knockout”.

For Cassper this was more than he needed. He tweeted on Thursday morning: “This is gonna be fun! Lemme #FillUpMmabathoStadium Dec 3rd and then we deal with it.

“I’m still enjoying myself, training for Priddy was hard cause I had to lose gang weight. Lemme let my body recover a bit. Me Vs Big Zulu definitely gone happen. That’s my next fight!”

This is gonna be fun !!!! Lemme #FillUpMmabathoStadium Dec 3rd and then we deal with it. I’m still enjoying myself , training for Priddy was hard cause I had to lose gang weight. Lemme let my body recover a bit. Me Vs Big Zulu definitely gone happen. That’s my next fight!!! https://t.co/v6LK0Be4yg— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 27, 2022

Celeb City has become a lucrative business for the rapper, as tickets tend to sell out, attracting plenty of sponsors and interest in the sport.

As suggested in his Twitter post above, Cassper is gearing up for his next Fill Up concert at Mmabatho stadium in Mafikeng.

It is sort of a homecoming for Cassper, who will be performing in his hometown and the event is expected to be another success.

The businessman released his first commercial advert for his alcoholic beverage Billiato, “A taste of wealth” recently. In the ad, some famous faces make an appearance such as Somizi Mhlongo, Dj Zinhle and model Babalwa Mneno popularly known as “BlackBarbielish”.