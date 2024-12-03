Fashion And Beauty

By Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

28 minute read

3 Dec 2024

04:16 pm

Who nailed their look at Rich Mnisi’s 2 Million Icons party?

The theme for this year was "ROCK".

Kamo WW and Sarah Langa at Rich Mnisi’s ‘2 Million Icons Party.’ Pictures: Instagram/@2millionicons

This past Saturday, Rich Mnisi, in collaboration with Another Zero, hosted the fifth annual 2 Million Icons party at Mea Culpa in Johannesburg.

The event boasted a star-studded guest list that included the likes of Sarah Langa, Zamani Mbatha, Pearl Thusi, Ms Cosmo, Natasha Thahane, Lalela Mswane, and many more.

Guests were treated to electrifying performances by Major League DJz, DJ Tira, Sithelo, Tango Supreme, QUE DJ, Mordä, DJ Speedsta, Kamo_WW, and Ney The Bae.

However, Rich Mnisi emphasised that the event was more than just a fashion and entertainment-packed evening, as it served a greater purpose, highlighting its mission to provide care to individuals living with HIV/Aids and other illnesses.

“The 2 Million Icons party isn’t just about the music and fashion – it’s about making a difference. We wanted to bring people together in a meaningful way, and I’m proud that we could support Sun Gardens Hospice through this platform.”

Looks at the 5th annual 2 Million Icons party

The theme for this year’s 2 Million Icons party was “ROCK”, encouraging guests to express their individuality through bold fashion choices.

With the pink carpet as the backdrop, some nailed their looks, while others missed the mark.

Here’s what some of the celebrity guests wore! Who do you think nailed their look at this year’s 2 Million Icons party?

Sarah Langa

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)


Sithelo Shozi

Anele Zondo

Rich Mnisi

Zamani Mbatha

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zamani Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@zamani_mbatha)

Kamo WW

Ms Cosmo

Sibusiso Kotelo

Phupho Gumede

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phupho Gumede K (@phuphogumedek)

Lalela Mswane

