WATCH: Kanye West does a Kenny Kunene, eating sushi from naked women at birthday party

Any South African will point you to Kenny ‘Sushi King’ Kunene when talking about the misogynistic act of serving sushi on naked women.

This was the thought as reports came out stating that Kanye West served sushi from naked women at his party this past weekend. The act of serving sushi or sashimi on naked women is known as Nyotaimori in Japan, where it originates.

Run This Town being played at Kanye’s birthday party last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IcwdeDtqFE— Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 11, 2023

The said party took place on Saturday, but Kanye’s birthday was two days before. Scantily-clad women, with their backs to tables and their torso littered with sushi have been making the rounds on social media.

It’s also reported that Kanye’s eldest daughter, North West, filmed him in what appears to be a visual for DONDA‘s Off The Grid.

Not a first

A few years ago, Kanye West, without naming Cassper Nyovest, disputed the Mahikeng rapper’s claim that he was the first to perform on a floating stage.

In rant while on tour, Kanye said: “This the original. Accept no imitations. You with the rap God right now. Niggas be copying my shit bro. Stealin’ our shit, stealin’ stages. Copying our shit one-to-one”.

Cassper Nyovest said his two cents on social media. “Woke up to my name on American blogs about how I possibly stole Kanye’s stage. We did this a year ago already. lol. Ya Neh,” wrote Cassper seven years ago on his social media.

Woke up to my name on American blogs about how I possibly stole kanye's stage. We did this a year ago already. lol. Ya Neh. pic.twitter.com/OEJcgrkVNo— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 17, 2016

