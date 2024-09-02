WATCH: Inside Soweto tour with ‘Chicago Med’ actress Yaya DaCosta

Yaya is currently in South Africa for the grand opening of the Koki Kamala store...

As a big fan of Chicago Med, you can imagine my excitement when I received an invitation to join Yaya DaCosta on her first-ever Gauteng tour.

DaCosta is popularly known for her dynamic role as April Sexton on the hit medical drama Chicago Med and her portrayal of the legendary Whitney Houston in the Lifetime film Whitney.

The 41-year-old actress and model is currently in South Africa for the grand opening of the Koki Kamala store in Johannesburg, set for Monday evening.

Exploring South Africa’s heritage and historical sites

On Sunday, ahead of the store’s opening, DaCosta had the chance to explore South Africa’s rich history and heritage, courtesy of Gauteng Tourism.

The first stop was Constitution Hill, where the actress explored what was once a women’s prison.

Reflecting on her experience at Constitution Hill, DaCosta told The Citizen: “I find it difficult to be in places like this because of the heavy energy that lingers. It reminds me of my visit to Ghana’s Slave Castles last year.

“The history in these spaces doesn’t just disappear; it stays with you. I’m grateful for the thorough guidance and the answers to my many questions. It was a beautiful and painful experience, and I deeply honour those who fought for freedom.”

From Constitution Hill, DaCosta’s tour continued to Soweto, one of South Africa’s most historically significant townships.

The visit included stops at several landmark sites, including Vilakazi Street, the Mandela House, and the Hector Pieterson Memorial.

The day was topped off with a mouth-watering lunch at the popular Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street.

“The food was great. I’m looking forward to trying more traditional food. I loved the dancing. It’s interesting seeing the different neighbourhoods, noticing the quality of life as we drive through the towns, and noticing the disparities of wealth and lack thereof.

“That’s everywhere in the world, but it’s so interesting because when we were driving, the tour guide said, ‘These are the rich people’s houses, the nice houses.’ And then you turn the corner and boom, it changes drastically.

“It’s always interesting. It’s been a very full day, rich with information and history. I’m just so happy to be here and proud to be touching down in a place that I’ve had a long affinity for my whole life,” she said.

DaCosta on playing Whitney Houston in ‘Whitney (2015)’

DaCosta also briefly spoke to us about her experience portraying Whitney Houston in the iconic 2015 biographical film Whitney.

“It was such a powerful experience because it forced me to really drop into a place of focus and kind of drown out the noise,” DaCosta shared.

She added: “There was a lot of noise around it at that time, and in order for us to do our jobs with integrity, we had to not pay attention to what people were saying. The film was done quite early, not too long after Whitney transitioned, so that was difficult. But I was really honoured to have the privilege of playing such an icon, and she will be forever missed.”

