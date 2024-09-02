Chidimma Adetshina confident about Miss Universe 2024 after winning Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 this past weekend.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina is optimistic about winning Miss Universe 2024.

This after the model was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria this past weekend, representing Taraba state, north-eastern Nigeria.

In an interview moments after her crowning, Adetshina expressed her confidence in representing Nigeria in Mexico later this year at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

“This is not just a crown of beauty; it is going to unite us as one, and I am really proud and grateful that I am going to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe. I know we are going to win.”

She acknowledged the challenges she faced during her journey and expressed gratitude for the support she received from both South Africa and Nigeria.

“This has been a tough journey for me, and I am proud of myself. I am really grateful for the love and support and I really don’t know what to say; I think the excitement and emotions are everywhere right now. I am grateful for both countries and Africa in general because the love and support was not only coming from South Africa or Nigeria.”

Congratulatory messages flood in for Chidimma Adetsina

The newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, was among the many people who took to social media to congratulate Adetshina.

“Congratulations, Chidimma Adetshina, on your win. I will see you in Mexico,” Le Roux wrote on her Instagram stories.

A challenging journey to the crown

Adetshina’s journey to the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 victory has not been an easy one.

The beauty queen joined the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after she withdrew from the Miss South Africa competition following speculation around her nationality.

The Department of Home Affairs released a statement alleging that her Mozambican-born mother may have acquired her permanent residence status by stealing another person’s identity.

During an interview on Nigerian radio station Cool FM, the 23-year-old discussed how she was affected by the controversy surrounding her South African identity.

“I think for me, it has been a long journey. It has been so hard, I won’t lie. There were times when I would cry myself to sleep and think, ‘Why me? I want it to end’.”

“There are times when I think that we have to look at the positive side when difficulties like this happen. I also had to change my mindset and see that maybe more greatness is coming as well,” Adetshina said.

