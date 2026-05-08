How Hoss by Sass closed Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 with a standout showcase

The Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 featured collections from emerging and established designers.

Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 concluded its three-day showcase this past weekend at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, featuring collections by emerging and established designers.

One of the standout showcases on the final day came from Hoss by Sass, designed by Sanele Thabethe.

The collection drew attention for its mix of casual wear, formal garments and red carpet-ready looks.

Hoss by Sass. Pictures: Supplied

Structured gowns, tailored silhouettes and contemporary eveningwear were presented alongside more relaxed and wearable pieces.

Speaking to The Citizen, Thabethe said she enjoys experimenting with different concepts in her designs.

“So with us, you get art, wearable art; you get fearless, you get defined and bold. I like to play around with different things,” she said.

Thabethe said the collection also introduced unisex clothing for the first time as part of the brand’s move towards greater inclusivity.

“I’ve started trying to incorporate males into the mix as well. Honestly, we just cater for people who want to be fun and daring,” she said.

“There’s no age limit, so to speak, because the age ranges from 17-year-olds. I make dresses for people like my mother, 40 to 50-year-olds.”

Local and international showcases

Other highlights from the showcase included Finch by Kwanele Thusi, which presented an all-male collection featuring pink velvet garments, and Originally Kasified Clothing’s The Rebirth of Cool Phase Two, inspired by denim and township culture.

Textile designer Nobuzwe Mabona collaborated with Eastern Cape designer Ayabulela Mzananda on a presentation focused on textile design and print work.

International designer Viktória Varga made her African debut at the showcase with a collection featuring evening dresses, statement skirts and hand-painted garments.

“Presenting at Soweto Fashion Week was an incredibly powerful experience,” Varga said.

“There’s a raw energy and authenticity here. It felt like a true celebration of creativity, culture, and individuality.”

According to organisers, the Autumn/Winter 2026 season aimed to highlight local fashion talent while expanding the event’s international presence.

Soweto Fashion Week founder Stephen Manzini said the season reflected the strength of South Africa’s fashion industry.

“I am pleased to see that the Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 season delivered with such strength and creative excellence,” he said.

“The collections were a true reflection of the depth of talent within our industry.”

Soweto Fashion Week is expected to return later this year for its Spring/Summer 2026 season.