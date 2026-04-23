Soweto Fashion Week: Line-up and all you need to know about this year’s showcase

Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 runs from 29 April to 1 May 2026.

Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 will return to the Soweto Theatre from 29 April to 1 May 2026, with a 20-designer programme across three days of runway shows.

The 2026 edition will feature 20 designer collections across multiple shows, with a mix of emerging and established talent.

The programme includes designers from the University of Johannesburg and Sew Africa, alongside independent labels and returning showcase designers.

Full designer line-up

Emerging designers featured this year include 560 Rebirth by Lumka Takane, Finch by Kwanele Thusi, IDAYIMANI by Tebogo Selebi, The Vision Line by Lucky Masemola, Msaba Emporium by Thakazelwa Mhlomi, Bravo & Co by Gift Nematei, and Mbobo Movement by Luthando Mbobo.

Also on the lineup is Precious Mahlangu of Precious Lulu Couture, who will present a collection using crochet, weaving, structural beading and tassel work.

Sibu FDB returns with a collection focused on oversized silhouettes and structured street-luxury design.

Sanele Thabethe of HOSS BY SASS will present Grounded, while Andile Cele of Dope Store brings a streetwear collection to the runway.

International designers

This year’s showcase will also include international participation through the BRICS International Fashion Federation.

Designers featured include Viktória Varga, based in Spain, and Kamil Hewavitharana from Sri Lanka.

Founder Stephen Manzini said Soweto Fashion Week is focused on building long-term opportunities for designers.

“Soweto Fashion Week has never been just about fashion shows, it is about building an ecosystem where talent can grow, access opportunities and transition from creativity into sustainable careers,” he said.

The event is partnered with Johannesburg Tourism.

Johannesburg Tourism executive head Belu Mabandla said the partnership highlights the city’s cultural and creative identity.

“This collaboration celebrates the vibrant cultural heritage and creative spirit of Johannesburg, positioning the city as a global hub for fashion, innovation and tourism,” she said.

Haircare brand Creme of Nature is also among the partners, supporting this year’s showcase.

Soweto Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2026 runs from 29 April to 1 May 2026 at the Soweto Theatre. Tickets are available via Webtickets.