Rihanna tops 2024’s world celebrity beauty icons list [PICS]

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are also on the list.

Long before the rise of influencers, celebrities have been iconic sources of beauty and fashion inspiration.

This year, Rihanna leads the pack as the ultimate beauty icon, according to a study by CosmeSurge, which examined global search volumes, online engagement, and contributions to the beauty industry.

The top 5 beauty icons of 2024

Rihanna

With an impressive score of 252 out of 260, Rihanna reigns supreme as 2024’s biggest beauty icon.

Her glowing skin and revolutionary beauty lines —Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair — also contributed to her high score.

Rihanna’s 2018 beauty tutorial, Rihanna’s Epic 10-Minute Guide to Going Out Makeup, remains a fan favourite with over 43 million views and 1.5 million likes, the highest on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul and founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin takes the second spot with a score of 247.

Kylie’s 2018 tutorial, Kylie Jenner’s Guide to Lips, Brows, Confidence, boasts 45 million views, gaining around 7.5 million views annually.

Vogue even brought her back in 2023 for an updated routine.

Selena Gomez

In third place is actress and singer Selena Gomez with a score of 239.

Selena’s tutorial, Selena Gomez’s Guide to the Perfect Cat Eye, gains 4 million more views every year.

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star’s timeless aesthetic earned her a score of 234, placing her fourth.

Ariana’s beauty tutorial, Ariana Grande’s Skincare Routine & Guide to a ’60s Cat Eye, has amassed 8 million views and 378,000 likes in just one year.

She is also the founder of the vegan cosmetics line r.e.m. beauty.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, a favourite beauty icon for Gen Z, comes in fifth with a score of 232.

Her 2021 Vogue Beauty Secrets video receives an average of 5.78 million views each year.

These icons are not only shaping trends but also redefining the beauty industry with their contributions as founders, collaborators, and ambassadors.

