Watch Connie Ferguson nail the viral ‘Cuff It’ challenge

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Beyonce’s feel-good hit song Cuff It has taken social media platforms by storm, particularly the dance challenge that accompanies the songs, with some of our stars attempting the challenge such as Connie Ferguson.

Beyonce’s Renaissance has become a dance album hit with the fourth song, Cuff It causing a TikTok and Instagram frenzy as many people try to replicate the now famous two dance moves.

The challenge was created by two female TikTok creators, Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26) who posted a video pregaming and dancing along to the song in August.

The two explain it is just two dance moves done repeatedly.

The dance moves quickly went viral, with hundreds of thousands of videos posted online.

Internationally stars such as Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade have done with great success including bridal parties, families, doctors to men doing their own spin on the challenge.

Our very own celebrities have to have “Cuff It”, mostly notably actors Linda Mtoba and Connie Ferguson.

Ferguson’s video was posted on Wednesday, with the beloved actress sharing the moment with her trainer.

Showing off her toned abs, arms and legs, Ferguson is in high spirits as she nails the challenge. Her video on TikTok has already been viewed over 2 million times.

Former The River actress Mtoba, however, went viral for hilarious facial reactions as they attempted to “Cuff It”.

Seemingly confused at the direction given by the group of women on what to do, Mtoba also looked stressed and unwillingly to participate.

However, it was explained that Mtoba only wanted to do the challenge the correct way and they finally nailed it.

Here we go! We did it Joe ???? https://t.co/3qceiK0upo— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) October 18, 2022

Beyonce has declared it is “Cuff It” season and internet users will be seeing and hearing more of this hit song.

And with lyrics such as “ I’m in the mood to f**K something up (tonight, I’m f**king something up, baby), I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink)… Hey (pour me a drink).

This current feel-good dance anthem will probably see us through December.