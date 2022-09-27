Ngizwe Mchunu slams poop stalker who filmed him on the loo

Kaunda Selisho

After days of trending and raising questions, former Ukhozi FM DJ – Ngizwe Mchunu has come forward to confirm that the man pooping in a recent trending video is indeed him.

Taking to Facebook, Mchunu addressed the video and shared his feelings about being caught in such a compromising position that was supposed to be a private moment.

Speaking in isiZulu, Mchunu said that he was deeply disturbed by the invasion of privacy and begged people to pray that the unidentified person who filmed and posted the video get what’s coming to them.

Addressing the people who were laughing at the situation, he said there was nothing funny about the situation because pooping is normal and natural and that everyone does it, even the person who filmed the video.

There seem to be no traces of the trending Ngizwe Mchunu video online. When a search is performed, it yields no results and there is no profile under the TikTok handle in the screenshot from the alleged video.

Ngizwe Mchunu was let go from Ukhozi FM in 2018, and was later linked to the 2021 July Unrest. He has been facing legal woes ever since.

According to The Witness, he is now known for using his Facebook page to launch attacks on ANC politicians. He most recently set his sights on Human Settlement MEC Jomo Sibiya.

Sibiya, who is also a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC), did not take kindly to Mchunu’s attacks.

Sibiya said in a video posted on Facebook:

“If you say I have a big head then you should also understand that it is the type of a head which is perfect for butting. If I meet you, I will butt you until you bleed. Your problem is that you have not been given a good hiding before. If I meet you, I will give you a good hiding.”

However, Sibiya later retracted his threats, saying the statement was an “error”.

The video circulating on social media was an error in judgement on my part for which I take full responsibility. The video was recorded in the heat of the moment. I’m a product of strong women, both in my upbringing and in my political development.

In the video Sibiya also accused Ngizwe Mchunu of behaving “like a woman” and later did an about-turn on his statement, claiming that he now realises that the comparison was “in poor taste”.

