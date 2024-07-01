Makhadzi wins Best New International Act on her birthday at BET Awards

Makhadzi won big at the BET Awards, walking away with the Best New International Act award.

In an interview before heading to the United States to attend the BET Awards, Makhadzi promised her fans that she’d bring back the award she was nominated for and the lass from Limpopo delivered on her promise after winning the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

“I am emotional, thanks for coming. I did receive your blessings. We are going to bring [it] back home. I believe,” said Makhadzi in an interview with Ayanda MVP on BET TV show Beats & Rhymes.

The BET win came on her 28th birthday on Sunday. “This is the best birthday ever. I celebrate my birthday twice because of the time difference…they celebrated me yesterday in South Africa, I’m celebrating today in America,” averred Makhadzi.

“I’m so happy, I’m someone who started music from the streets and today I’m here, my dream just came true. I’m just speechless, all I can say is, it’s possible black child to make it,” she continued.

True to Tshivenḓa culture, Makhadzi bowed down when she accepted her award. Kneeling or bending the knee when accepting something is a sign of respect in her culture.

The 24th edition of the BET Awards took place on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California hosted by US actress Taraji P. Henson.

Makhadzi beat the United Kingdowm’s Bellah and Cristale, French group Holly G, Nigeria’s Seyi Vibes and South Africa’s Tyler ICU.

Tyla continues to shine

South Africa’s Tyla also won big at the awards, walking away with the Best New Artist and Best International Act categories.

“Guys, I did not prepare anything, but I just wanna say thank you so much to my tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture, I’m gonna be performing soon so get ready,” said Tyla accepting her award.

She missed out to Sza in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category but did scoop the Best International Act beating out Amapiano superstar Focalistic and Nigeria’s Ayra Starr among others.

The BET award follows her Grammy win earlier this year when she won the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for her Afro-pop hit Water.

