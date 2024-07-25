‘What a horrifying loss’ – Tributes continue to pour in for Malome Vector

Malome Vector passed away on Wednesday afternoon in a car crash.

Tributes continue to pour in for Lesotho-born musician Bokang Moleli, popularly known as Malome Vector.

The Dumelang hitmaker, previously signed under Ambitiouz Entertainment, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in a car crash in the Free State.

Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed the news of Vector’s passing in a heartfelt statement, extending condolences to his loved ones.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon; the Lion of Lesotho’s sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest in peace, Malome Vector,” the statement read.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho's sun has set.Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest In Malome Vector 💔 pic.twitter.com/qK7YLMezlt

Malome Vector was reportedly travelling with singer Puleng Phoofolo, and three other men, including singer Lizwi Wokuqala.

The Free State Department of Health released a statement, confirming that three men died on the scene while other individuals, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital.

Tributes pour in for Malome Vector

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to social media to pay tributes to the late singer.

“What a horrifying loss of the legendary Malome Vector. It’s a very sad leap year indeed,” Botake wrote.

Mnguni added, “Malome Vector changed the hip-hop game, a lyrical genius, proud Lesotho rapper and singer who stayed true to himself. Rest in peace, King.”

Terribly devastating Kay…khelek 💔 July 25, 2024

Rest in peace, Malome Vector. 💔🕊️..What a great talent pic.twitter.com/fGozph71x6 — Meshack Mathe Bevhula (@MeshackBevhula) July 24, 2024

Malome Vector’s music career started at a young age. He rose to fame after releasing his debut single Dumelang and signing with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2020.

He has since received several award nominations, including Best Artist, Duo, or Group in African Traditional at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards.

Among his most notable songs are Nobody and Price To Pay, where he was featured alongside the duo Blaq Diamond.

Earlier this year, on 28 March, Malome Vector released his EP, 1964, which featured a blend of Afro-pop, R&B, soul, and Afro beats.

