WATCH: Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s baby shower

By Lineo Lesemane

Ayanda Thabethe shared a video on her social media pages, giving fans an exclusive look inside her baby shower.

The TV personality is expecting baby number two. She shared the exciting news a few weeks ago with a video captioned:

“First came love, then came your brother, and now, you. We’re overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family.”

Speaking about her white-themed baby shower, Ayanda said it felt like something out of a fairytale.

She added: “My little snowflake is on the way and we can’t wait to meet our little king 👑💙❄️ Dressed exquisitely by @laartnevioleemporium – resort wear collection and the day was beautifully designed by @precioustheplanner…”

Ayanda’s sister, Lungile Thabethe also shared a couple of snaps followed by a heartwarming message dedicated to her sister.

Ayanda Thabethe’s pregnancy content

The former Top Billing presenter has been serving glamorous pregnancy content since she announced that she is having another baby.

Posting her maternity shoot pictures on Instagram a few days ago, she wrote: “And if I asked you to name all the things that you love, how long would it take for you to name yourself?”

“Joel 2:25 – I will repay the years that the locust stole.” My God! You’ve done it all for me,” she wrote in another post.

Ayanda gave birth to her first child in March 2022 via a C-section.

In June same year, there were rumours that she was in a relationship with a married man. The TV star quickly cleared the claims through her attorneys saying:

“We are aware of the ‘social pages’ that stated the rumours about Ms Thabethe, and the perpetrators are currently being investigated.

“Action will be taken against the perpetrators, and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information.”