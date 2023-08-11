‘I’ve never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee says as Prince Kaybee responds to sex tape allegations

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has shared his side of the story after being dragged into Cyan Boujee’s sex tape scandal.

Earlier this week, the DJ and influencer topped trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) after her explicit video made rounds on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cyan Boujee alleged that Prince Kaybee leaked the video.

“Damn, never did I think a n**** would put a video of me squ*rting… “I’m ayt guys. But wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It’s him definitely. My only issue is my n****s are all gonna dump me today,” she wrote.

Prince Kaybee has since denied the allegations saying he does not understand why the influencer is accusing him.

He was speaking to Diamond and Dolls star, Inno Morolong, who has since leaked the audio of their conversation on her social media platforms.

“Why the f*ck would she do this. I don’t have a sex tape with this woman! Now people are comparing fingers, saying it’s me, my fingers, my hands,” he said.

Inno then asked him if she could add Cyan Boujee on the call, but Prince Kaybee refused, saying he will be “suing her”.

‘I have never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee

Cyan Boujee told social media blog Maphepha Ndaba that she is not okay, more so, because she has not received an apology.

“I have never been this broken. It gets worse because he can’t at least say sorry. He left all my messages on read, but I will never let this or him eliminate me regardless of how he tries to spin things. My only intention is to let the law and God deal with him…”

“I’ve faced trouble my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out to the top. Tough times really don’t last, but it’s still tough for me. I’m so grateful for the support from everyone literally, the messages and the advice,” she said.

