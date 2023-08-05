Actor David Rees from ‘7de Laan’ officially confirmed to be hospitalised

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Actor David Rees, famous for his role as Chris Welman in the popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan on SABC 2, has been officially confirmed to have been hospitalised.

As reported by Sunday World, David Rees suffered a heart attack and now requires a double bypass surgery.

On Friday, the Afrikaans soapie confirmed the news on their Facebook page and also extended their well wishes for a swift recovery from his condition.

Backabuddy page

The ‘Backabuddy‘ page is a fundraising platform set up with the aim of seeking financial assistance from the public to cover David Rees’s medical expenses.

The difficult situation is made even more complex by the fact that David lacks medical insurance, which is placing a physical, emotional, and financial strain on his family.

Therefore, these public donations are sought to help support him. In their statement on the ‘Backabuddy’ page, his family expressed the following:

Screenshot from the ‘Back A Buddy’ fundraising page

David Rees career

Apart from his appearance on 7de Laan, Rees has had a successful career in the television industry.

He is an actor and producer and is widely recognised for his roles in movies like American Ninja 4: The Annihilation, Egoli: Afrikaners is Plesierig, and Agter elke man.

In 2016, he became a part of the SABC2 soap opera 7de Laan and portrayed the character Chris Welman, the patriarch of the Welman family.

He continued in this role until July 2018. However, in 2020, he made a comeback to the soapie and resumed his role.

SABC’s end of the road with 7de Laan

In the previous month, SABC 2 delivered a startling announcement that was hard to accept for many viewers.

They revealed that 7de Laan will be concluding this December after airing for 24 seasons and spanning 23 years on South African screens.

The statement stated: “SABC 2 and Odendaal Productions announce that the long-running popular soapie 7de Laan will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023″.

