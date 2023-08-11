PICS: Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake KaNcube dragged for supporting Zanu-PF

By Lineo Lesemane

A picture of SA media personalities Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake KaNcube mingling with members of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) has rubbed some people up the wrong way.

Zanu-PF is the current ruling political party of Zimbabwe and has been in power since 1980.

Earlier this week, the veteran actor shared on his Instagram page that he was taking “a shot left” to Zimbabwe with his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube.

After sharing a few snaps and videos of her Mozambique getaway with her daughter, Thando Mokwena, a week ago, Thusi has since joined the trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday as a picture of her and the legendary actor with Zanu-PF members made rounds on social media.

Welcoming Thusi in Zimbabwe, a member of Zanu-PF and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, posted:

“We welcome South African actress, model, and presenter Pearl Thusi to Zimbabwe as part of the “THE TRUE ZIMBABWE TOUR #TrueZimTour.”

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve never been this broken’ − Cyan Boujee says as Prince Kaybee responds to sex tape allegations

Social media reacts to Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake- KaNcube’s Zimbabwe trip

Netizens slammed the actors, calling them out for supporting a “corrupt” political party, while others slammed Zimbabwe’s ruling party for spending money on celebrities instead of fixing the country.

“Zanu-PF is weird, you rather fly Floyd Mayweather from the US, artists from Nigeria, and Pearl Thusi from South Africa than fix basics at home? don’t you aspire to have your own shine like these at home by delivering a country that works for all?” one netizen asked.

If Hypocrisy was a person @sellomkn would be a champion. Shame on you from today I have no respect for Sello Maake kaNcube his Wife and Pearl Thusi they are sellouts and mercenaries supporting murderous and corrupt #Zanupf for money.

Nxaaa pic.twitter.com/7KLnelJxiu— Patrick Ndlovu (@nd_pat55) August 10, 2023

Sello Maake and Pearl Thusi owe each and every Zimbabwean who crossed the Limpopo River border to come to South Africa to hustle due to the political and economic situation in Zimbabwe.— ツ O R I (@Ori_RSA) August 11, 2023

ZANU PF is weird, you rather fly Floyd Mayweather from the US, artists from Nigeria, Pearl Thusi from South Africa than fix basics at home??? dont you aspire to have your own shine like these at home by delivering a country that works for all? https://t.co/616oV8aIXJ— Mthiyane (@mboendlov) August 8, 2023

Both Thusi and KaNcube have not responded to the backlash. However, KaNcube has reposted Trompies member and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa’s post about the Market Theatre’s artistic director position.

In the video, Eugene discusses who the perfect candidate for the position is between KaNcube and the current position holder, Greg Homann.

This after he posed a question on X last week, asking: “What constitutes qualifications in arts [and] culture [to] be a preferred candidate? Is it race? Is it academic? Does previous experience matter?”

Who would be the best candidate between Sello Maake kaNcube and Greg Homann? https://t.co/LgkLhFag5J— Simply Eugene (@EugeneMt) August 8, 2023

NOW READ: ‘This job had a face and name before it was advertised’, says enraged Sello Maake Ka-Ncube