Magesh: TKzee’s Number1 Tsotsi remembered a year after his passing

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It has been a year since the passing of Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala and throngs of fans have remembered the Kwaito legend.

45-year-old Magesh passed away in 2022 after an epileptic seizure. Magesh was the son of Orlando Pirate technical director Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala.

Magesh was a member of the much-celebrated Kwaito trio, Tkzee, which included Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane. In the late 90s after South Africa’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup, Tkzee released Shibobo where they featured former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.

Magesh remembered

Kabelo took to Instagram to pay homage to Magesh. “Today is exactly a year since you’ve been gone. You are gone but never forgotten,” he said.

Speaking at his son’s funeral, Screamer said he never envisioned Magesh would go into entertainment.

“At school, he once featured in football briefly but then moved to rugby, but did not go far. I honestly thought they [together with his younger brother Tumelo] would play football.

“I wanted him to become an engineer, but my pleas did not go far. He convinced his mother to convince me, and I was defeated and had no choice but to accept it,” he said.

