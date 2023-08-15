WATCH: US rapper Travis Scott becomes Black Coffee cheerleader in Ibiza

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Not that he needs it, but South African DJ and producer Black Coffee was recently spurred on by award-winning rapper Travis Scott during his residency set in the Balearic Islands, Spain.

Black Coffee’s annual Saturday residency at the elegant Hï Ibiza runs from May 27 to September 30.

“Continuing his ground-breaking Saturday night residency in the Theatre, Global house innovator, Black Coffee, will fill the futuristic room with his refined Afropolitan house, immersive production, and unexpected special guests.

“Since 2017 the South African superstar has used his residency to redefine Saturday nights in Ibiza with a forward-thinking focus on global grooves and sounds,” Hï Ibiza said of the residency.

NOW READ: ‘I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people’ – Mac G on his proposal to long-time partner

A sip of Coffee

The last 10 years have seen Black Coffee’s rise to global stardom. His Grammy award win last year cemented his place on the world stage as a premium DJ and producer. Seeing Coffee flanked by world-famous celebrities during his set has become standard.

In his interview with Mac G, the respected producer spoke of being star stuck when P.Diddy and Naomi Campbell came to watch him play a set in Ibiza.

“I’m in Ibiza, I just finished playing my set. The booth is here the bar is here. I walk down the stairs to get a Coke. I look up, I see Naomi Campbell. That’s like my childhood crush…I’m star-struck,” said Coffee in an interview.

“Puff was like ‘we just got in we heard you just finished playing we wanted to hear your set’. Fast forward. I’m in Miami, jetlag killing me trying to sleep. My friend from Paris Joachim is like we’re going to Puff’s house party.”

Just last week Coffee was joined on his set by renowned South African pianist Nduduzo Makhatini who is also currently abroad on tour. Makhathini, who now spots a grey beard, has been in Europe in the last few weeks where he also got to hang out with Jazz maestro Dr Abdullah Ibrahim who now resides in Germany.

NOW READ: DJ Sbu brings daughter as date to Miss SA, as people celebrate Mofaya’s presence at pageant