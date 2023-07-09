Dineo Ranaka bags a new job after leaving Kaya FM

By Lineo Lesemane

TV and radio presenter Dineo Ranaka has bagged a new show on MacG’s YouTube channel.

She will be hosting a new show, titled, Dineo on Sex n Stuff on the Podcast & Chill Network.

Sharing the news on social media, Dineo said the first episode will be released on Tuesday at 3 pm.

“I think I’m a unicorn 🦄 #DineoOnSexnStuff 🦄 A new addition to the Podcast & Chill Network. Here’s to being free 🥂Drops Tuesday 3 pm YouTube x Spotify,” she wrote.

The Podcast and Chill Network also shared the news on social media, saying: “We’re proud to announce our newest addition to the #podcastandchillnetwork. Get ready for the radiant @dineoranaka on her new show called #dineoonsexnstuff”

Parting ways with Kaya FM

On Saturday, Dineo topped the trending topics on Twitter after she announced that she had been fired from Kaya FM, where she hosted the morning show ‘959 Breakfast’ with Sol Phenduka.

“I just got fired from Kaya FM, interesting season of my life. So… what’s next Dineo,” she announced on Instagram.

Her dismissal came a few weeks after she opened up about her mental health struggles. In her recent social media posts, she shared that she is getting better and trying to find a way forward.

“At the end of it all… I am here now. Trying to learn how to move forward without thinking I’m a fraud. It’s really hard on me. And if you knew half of the judgement I’m dealing with, you would probably want to have yourself admitted and never discharged! But I HAVE FAITH IN ME. I BELIEVE IN ME!! I will be cured! Depression is curable.”

She added: “The biggest question is: is Dineo suicidal? The answer WAS yes but is now NO! It is NO because to break the curse, I have to believe and say that I’m NOT!!!…I’m taking time to myself to sort out the messes in different areas of my life. But hey, I’m doing it nonetheless. Remember: DEPRESSION IS CURABLE.”

