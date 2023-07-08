WATCH: SA amputee dancer Musa Motha returns home as Britain’s Got Talent finalist

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Musa Motha, the remarkable dancer who captivated audiences worldwide with his performance on Britain’s Got Talent, arrived back in his hometown on Saturday.

The talented dancer, who hails from Sebokeng, Gauteng and overcame the challenge of being an amputee, successfully reached the final of the show earlier this year.

Family and South Africans welcome Musa home

As captured in a video by NewzRoom Afrika, Musa received a warm reception from his family and fellow South Africans at O.R Tambo International Airport upon his arrival from London on Saturday.

[WATCH] A hero's welcome at the O.R. Tambo international Airport where dance sensation Musa Motha arrived back home after Britain's Got Talent series early last month. He also won the emerging artist award at the UK's National Dance Awards. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/CHPKeeBKoa— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 8, 2023

Musa’s Britain’s Got Talent Journey

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the Britain’s Got Talent competition.

Although he was a finalist and did not win the competition, Musa expressed his emotions through a heartfelt Instagram post, where he shared his deep sentiments about not winning.

“In life, we focus more on the future and don’t realise we are in the middle of what we prayed for.

“Just last night I was avoiding checking my socials because I felt like I have failed the world by not winning the @bgt even not making it to the top 3/2,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Musa Motha receives ‘Emerging Artist’ award

Musa Motha, whose extraordinary talent captivated the globe, was honoured with a National Dance Award.

The winners of the 2023 National Dance Awards were revealed on 5 June at The Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill Gate, London.

During the ceremony, the 27-year-old was presented with the Emerging Artist Award.

Musa Motha holding his Emerging Artist Award at the National Dance Awards. Picture: Instagram@MusaMotha

Musa Motha on his final performance

Musa has consistently been open and honest about his emotions, particularly regarding the dance competition.

In a conversation with Metro FM’s TBO Touch, Musa candidly shared his feelings about his final performance, given his amputated left leg resulting from a cancer diagnosis during his youth.

He expressed that he was “not okay” during that period.

“I was actually not fine on the day, to be honest,” he said. “I was not nervous, I was not scared, but the thing is, I was just going through a lot in my mind.”

Motha further mentioned that despite having just one day to rehearse, he did not feel saddened by losing the talent show competition, as he acknowledged that “everyone possessed remarkable talents”.

