‘I just got fired from Kaya FM’ – Dineo Ranaka

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has announced on her Instagram page that Kaya FM has fired her.

“I just got fired from Kaya FM, interesting season of my life. So… what’s next Dineo,” she wrote, asking people to not feel sorry for her.

Meanwhile, Kaya FM has not released an official statement on the matter.

Earlier this week, Sunday World reported that Dineo was allegedly negotiating a mutual separation with the radio station.

A publication also revealed that she was in a three-year contract with Kaya FM, which was meant to run until 2025.

Dineo hosted the morning show ‘959 Breakfast’ alongside Sol Phenduka, until she had a meltdown on social media in May, announcing that she was suicidal.

However, last week she announced that she was no longer suicidal, adding that depression is curable.

ALSO READ: Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health institution following her meltdown

Dineo’s Severe Chronic Depression diagnosis

A few days ago, Dineo shared on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with Severe Chronic Depression.

She added: “I feel like I need to allow myself to re-introduce myself to myself because I’ve been a functioning person with depression.”

She also shared that she was physically sick and suspected that she was not well a few months ago.

“What a relief! My symptoms have been in-sleep seizures, trouble waking up, trouble controlling my bladder, confusion, thoughts of harming myself, trouble with energy to do anything, and meaningful deep empathy/sympathy with those that have taken their lives.”

Moving forward

In her last week’s post, Dineo said she was trying to learn how to move forward.

“It’s really hard on me. And if you knew half of the judgment I’m dealing with, you would probably want to have yourself admitted and never discharged! But I have faith in me. I believe in me!! I will be cured! Depression is curable.”

She first opened up about her mental health issues in May this year. At the time, Kaya FM released a statement of support saying:

“Kaya 959 wishes breakfast show host Dineo Ranaka much strength as she finds a way through a difficult time. The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing. We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time,” said managing director of the station, Colleen Louw, in a statement.

*The Citizen is working to contact Kaya FM for a response. The story will be updated when we hear from the station.

NOW READ: PICS: Nasty C’s girlfriend shows off her cute baby bump