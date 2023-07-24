WATCH: Unathi gunning for Sizwe Dhlomo’s now-deleted tweets to build case against Kaya FM

By Lineo Lesemane

In 2021, Kaya FM fired Unathi Nkayi with immediate effect following an argument between her and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Unathi has since dragged the radio station to the high court. According to reports, the former Idols SA judge is demanding R1.6 million from the station.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video pleading with social media users to share screenshots of Sizwe’s now-deleted Twitter rant about her dismissal.

She said this would help her and her legal team build their “very strong case” against the radio station.

“My attorneys and I need your help. If any of you screen-crabbed the Twitter rant that Sizwe Dhlomo went on from 17 November to December 2021 about my wrongful termination.

“There’s a Twitter rant he went on for two days he dedicated to a QnA. He’s deleted everything but we are not surprised. If you guys screen crabbed all of that and still have it please can you do us a favour and help us continue building our very strong case.”

Unathi vs Kaya Fm High Court case

Unathi posted a video on Instagram a few weeks ago thanking people who have supported her since her dismissal.

She said the video was dedicated to her mother, who had instructed her and given her the blessing to tell her side of the story.

“I’ve promised her that I will one day. But I’ve asked her to allow me to do it officially at the end of my case against Kaya at the High Court,” she said.

According to IOL, Unathi’s summons reflects that she is suing the radio station for “R1 300 000 for contractual damages, R100 000 for delictual damages, and R200 000 for the infringement of her right to dignity,” her legal representative, David Feinberg, told the publication.

Unathi also revealed on her Instagram video that she has already started shooting a documentary that tells her story.

“Through our production company, we’ve started shooting my documentary that I am producing as well through my production company. I promise! I’ll tell you everything at the end of the case. I’ll share all documents, and you’ll finally get both sides of the story.”

