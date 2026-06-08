105 years for Mpumalanga man who terrorised women in GBV spree

Court testimony and forensic evidence showed a pattern of targeting vulnerable women late at night as they returned from taverns.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Breyten has sentenced 22-year-old Simphiwe Xolani Mkhwanazi to two life terms plus an additional 105 years in prison after convicting him on multiple gender-based violence and related violent offences.

His name is also officially included in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Convictions and sentence

Mkhwanazi was found guilty on ten charges, including murder, four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the administration of justice.

The offences occurred between July 2021 and August 2023 in the Amersfoort and Daggakraal areas.

Pattern of attacks

Court testimony and forensic evidence showed a pattern of targeting vulnerable women late at night as they returned from taverns.

“He would threaten his victims with a knife, force them into secluded areas, rape them and rob them of their belongings,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said, noting victims lost cellphones, cash and clothing.

Two victims were kidnapped, one victim was murdered and buried in a shallow grave, and another was raped in front of family members.

Notable incidents

Specific incidents included a 31 July 2021 attack in China 1 Section of Amersfoort, when Mkhwanazi approached a woman walking home from a party, “dragged her to nearby rocks, raped her, and robbed her of her sneakers valued at R1 500, a cellphone and cash.”

A week later, on 7 August 2021, he entered a home armed with a knife, ordered occupants to cover themselves with a blanket, and “forced a young woman to kneel and raped her in the presence of her family members,” then stole cellphones and cash.

On 10 June 2023, a woman walking from a tavern was accosted at knifepoint by Mkhwanazi and an accomplice, taken to an abandoned house, raped and robbed; she reported the attack immediately.

Murder of Ellen Dlamini

In August 2023, 24-year-old Ellen Dlamini was last seen at Etshanini Tavern in Daggakraal.

Her family reported her missing, and three days later, her body was found buried in a shallow grave.

Police discovered Mkhwanazi asleep beside blood‑stained clothing; DNA on the clothing matched the deceased. Buccal samples from the accused linked him to the other offences.

Court proceedings and evidence

At trial, Mkhwanazi initially pleaded guilty, claiming the sexual encounters were consensual and alleging romantic relationships with the complainants and that the deceased had “been involved with his father.”

He later changed his plea to not guilty, forcing the State to prove the case.

Senior State Advocate Themba Lusenga led evidence from victims, eyewitnesses, and other witnesses whose testimonies, together with DNA analysis, “overwhelmingly implicated the accused.”

The post‑mortem showed the deceased had sustained multiple bruises to her face, neck and forehead.

Victim Impact Statements, compiled with the assistance of Court Preparation Officer Confidence Ntlemo, described the profound emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the victims and their families.

Detailed sentencing orders

According to NPA, the court imposed the following sentences:

five years’ imprisonment for each count of kidnapping;

twenty years’ imprisonment for one count of rape;

fifteen years’ imprisonment for each of two counts of rape;

Life imprisonment for a further count of rape; Life imprisonment for murder;

five years’ imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice; and

twenty years’ imprisonment for each count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court ordered Mkhwanazi’s name entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders, declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and found him unsuitable to work with children.