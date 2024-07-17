‘Disgusting!’ – Nkosazana Daughter slams MacG’s claim about Master KG relationship

The singer denied any romantic or sexual relationship with Master KG.

Singer Nkosazana Daughter has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG.

This follows claims made by Podcast and Chill founder, MacG, who alleged that a source close to Nkosazana Daughter informed him that Master KG is the singer’s baby daddy.

The rumours about Nkosazana Daughter’s pregnancy originally surfaced in 2022, sparked by social media blogger Musa Khawula. However, the singer has not confirmed the claims.

“Apparently, that’s not Sir Trill’s kid, it’s Master KG‘s kid… She was a surrogate, allegedly,” MacG said on Podcast and Chill.

In response, Nkosazana Daughter took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to clear the air.

‘My relation with Master KG is not romantic or sexual’

In a series of tweets, Nkosazana Daughter denied any romantic or sexual relationship with Master KG.

“I assure you, my relationship with Master KG is not romantic or sexual! Like I said before, KG and I only work together, but it’s like there are people trying to convince you that there is more, and there is no such thing,” she wrote.

She expressed disappointment at how people fabricate stories for views and clicks, highlighting the disrespect women face in the industry.

“All this for views? I’m so disappointed at how low people can go, and not to mention how women are so disrespected in this industry! It’s so unfortunate that you will never see the amount of work that we have put out. Because I’m female, I must be sleeping with him. Disgusting!”

Nkosazana Daughter also addressed her relationship with Sir Trill.

“We have families at home like you, that watch these things you say. As for my relationship with Sir Trill, it was never a secret but private! Even before you even knew me!

“You see it as explaining myself, I see people trying to devalue me, because trashing is easy and gets more attention than appreciating.”

