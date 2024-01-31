Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

The original song owners say they want to be credited and paid.

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has defended another one of his hits, Keneilwe after being accused of reworking the song without the original owners’ approval.

A popular X account claimed “Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter reworked the song, Keneilwe, by the original Dalom Kids without permission.”

Responding to the allegations, Master KG said he has been in the music industry for a long time and would not do things recklessly.

He added: “This is wrong, my guy. Your headline is misleading. Do you think I’m a small boy who still doesn’t know how music works? Read the entire thing to understand, not for likes.”

Earlier this week, Sunday World reported that the owners of the song, Dalom Kids group, said they were not consulted when their song, originally titled Celebrate, was reworked.

One of the founding members of the group, Magdalene Zungu, told the publication that they are hurt that someone is enjoying the fruits of their labour without crediting them.

Zungu said they want Master KG to credit and pay them.

However, the DJ told the paper that he made arrangements with Sylvia Tshanda, the wife of the late founder of the group, who’s in charge of the late musician’s work.

“She arrived in studio with three women who went by the name of Dalom Kids. I had no idea that there were other people involved because we had Dalom Kids in the studio,” he said.

O bolela masepa and for likes read the story to understand not for likes,been in the music for sometime for me to do things recklessly https://t.co/QgEgugKBha — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) January 28, 2024

‘Keneilwe’ vs ‘Celebrate’

Keneilwe by Master KG, Nkosazana Daughter and Wanitwa Mos was released last year.

The song has since gathered over 12 million likes on YouTube, and became one of the most listened-to songs on Spotify.

It was also crowned the 2023 song of the year by the likes of Thobela FM.

Celebrate was written by Petronella Rampou, Zungu and Jacqueline Rotwana, members of the Dalom Kids group formed in 1987 by the late renowned musician and producer Dan Tshanda, according to Sunday World.

