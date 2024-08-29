Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Leleti Khumalo honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Legendary actresses Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Leleti Khumalo were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards at the second annual Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by Word of Mouth Pictures and DNA, took place at the iconic Dr John Kani Theatre at the Market Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday.

Mtshali and Khumalo were recognised for their immense contributions to the theatre and film industry, both at home and abroad.

Honoured and grateful

The iconic actresses expressed profound pride and gratitude as they received their awards.

“My career started here. This venue launched my career. We are three days away from closing Women’s Month, and what a way to say thank you to our fallen heroes,” Khumalo said, adding that sharing the moment with Dr Mtshali-Jones was particularly meaningful to her.

“Mam Thembi is everything to me,” she added.

Dr Mtshali-Jones reflected on her long and challenging journey in the industry.

“I feel so honoured by this award, especially because of where it comes from and where I am receiving it. It is incredibly special.”

Dr Mtshali-Jones recounted her early days in the industry, a time when opportunities were scarce, particularly for black artists.

“When I started in this business, I was on Ipi Tombi, singing and dancing for white audiences. And my father kept asking me every day, ‘What the hell are you doing, who would pay you for just dancing and singing?’ He had no idea of what we were doing because there were no theatres for them.”

Mtshali also shared that her journey was not without challenges, as she had to work as a domestic worker after her international tours.

She said it was during her travels abroad that she met and was mentored by the legendary Miriam Makeba, a relationship that profoundly impacted her career.

