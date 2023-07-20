Durban man gunned down after ‘sideswipe’ triggers deadly road rage car chase

By Cornelia Le Roux

A minor accident followed by a fit of road rage led to the tragic death of a KwaZulu-Natal man travelling on the N2 through the Durban suburb of Montclair, on Tuesday afternoon, 18 July.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, it is alleged that the 37-year-old man was en route to uMlazi in his VW Polo when a passing Renault “slightly scratched” the right side of his bumper.

Road rage kills: KZN motorist shot dead after car chase

The enraged motorist reportedly signalled the Renault driver to stop, who simply refused and sped off.

A car chase ensued before the fleeing Renault driver was eventually forced to stop due to traffic.

IOL further reports that the two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled when the Polo driver approached the Renault which was fitted with an unknown number plate.

The victim did not relent and gave chase again…this time on foot. It is believed that the two men shot and fatally wounded the Polo driver.

His passenger found his lifeless body laying on the ground after setting off in search of him. The man died from a single gunshot wound.

‘Parking lot rage leads to JMPD officer’s shock death’

At the end of June, an incident of alleged “parking lot rage” reared its ugly head at the Drama Club, in Braamfontein.

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot and killed by a SAPS officer during an altercation which took place in the early hours of the morning in the parking lot.

Both the officers were off-duty at the time.

A heated argument ensued when the deceased was blocked from exiting the parking lot by the officer’s vehicle. When the JMPD officer approached the vehicle brandishing a firearm, The driver in turn fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim who died on the scene.

DJ Sbu: ‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’

The shooting incident between two law enforcement officers sent shockwaves through Mzanzi, prompting popular podcaster and businessman DJ Sbu to share the nerve-wracking road rage ordeal he experienced years ago with fans on his YouTube channel.

“I remember in my 20s, I was with my friends and we were driving in Fourways, on William Nicol, and there was this Range Rover.

“The driver was veering onto our lanes, trying to intimidate us, and we followed him. So we were chasing him and screaming at him, thinking we were going to scare him,” Sbu said.

“We followed him to his neighbourhood, and he got into his security gate, got out of his car and pointed a gun at us.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life. He pointed it straight at me, and I was in the driver’s seat. He was fearing for his life and he could’ve fired shots and I could have lost my life then and there.

“When he pulled out the gun, we all started apologising, I’ll never forget that day.”

The 46-year old former radio presenter ended his podcast with some sound advice, urgingadvising people to protect their peace and walk away when faced by road rage.

WATCH: DJ Sbu on fearing for his live during road rage incident

Road rage in SA

Road rage featured in the third-quarter figures for 2021-2022 as the one of the biggest contributors to the country’s murder rate.

Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard said road rage was always an issue.

He explained that a combination of factors could lead to a state of agitation even before the person gets into their vehicle: A bad night’s rest, fighting with someone in the your household or even as seemingly trivial as spilling coffee on oneself.

“Then, when somebody cuts you off or doesn’t stop at the robot, they immediately fly into road rage,” he said.

Beard said people needed to understand everyone made mistakes in traffic.

“We need to cut each other slack, especially for minor mistakes. There is no perfect driver in the world.”

NOW READ: Road rage one of SA’s biggest killers