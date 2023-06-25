‘They make me believe in love’: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie’s marriage leave Tweeps green with envy

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie had social media abuzz on Saturday – for all the right reasons.
The couple, who tied the knot on 18 August 2021 are still just as madly in love as the day they met, and will be celebrating their 2-year anniversary in a couple of months.
Dr Musa and Liesl have always been very open about their relationship, sharing many of their fun moments with their social media followers. The lovebirds always have something cheesy to say to one another, or showing off their lip syncing and dance skills, leaving the women of Mzansi green with envy at Liesl’s luck of finding such a loving, devoted husband.
ALSO SEE: Ageless beauty: Top fashion looks from past three Miss SA’s
A short video clip of Liesl and Dr Musa lip syncing in their kitchen to the Half and Half Theme song quickly went viral on Saturday, leaving social media with divided opinions about the happy couple’s relationship.
Can’t hate on this
The general feeling on Twitter was positive with many people commenting that Dr Musa and Liesl are couple goals.
One Twitter user said that Dr Musa is setting the bar high in terms of showcasing how to love your woman loudly.
The haters got a mouthful from Twitter user The Instigator who said that Dr Musa and Bongani trend daily for loving their wives, and the hate is just proof that most people come from miserable toxic families.