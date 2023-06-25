‘They make me believe in love’: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie’s marriage leave Tweeps green with envy

By Xanet Scheepers

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie had social media abuzz on Saturday – for all the right reasons.

The couple, who tied the knot on 18 August 2021 are still just as madly in love as the day they met, and will be celebrating their 2-year anniversary in a couple of months.

Dr Musa and Liesl have always been very open about their relationship, sharing many of their fun moments with their social media followers. The lovebirds always have something cheesy to say to one another, or showing off their lip syncing and dance skills, leaving the women of Mzansi green with envy at Liesl’s luck of finding such a loving, devoted husband.

A short video clip of Liesl and Dr Musa lip syncing in their kitchen to the Half and Half Theme song quickly went viral on Saturday, leaving social media with divided opinions about the happy couple’s relationship.

Can’t hate on this

The general feeling on Twitter was positive with many people commenting that Dr Musa and Liesl are couple goals.

One Twitter user said that Dr Musa is setting the bar high in terms of showcasing how to love your woman loudly.

Dr Musa is setting the bar high in terms showcasing loving your woman loudly and in this case his wifi. Sikhathele ngo " lenyalo le boima"



This is the type of content we want to see. Two people madly inlove with one another and enjoying their companionship. https://t.co/BAYeBQBOB8— Siphelele Mpohlo (@Siphelelempohlo) June 24, 2023

The haters got a mouthful from Twitter user The Instigator who said that Dr Musa and Bongani trend daily for loving their wives, and the hate is just proof that most people come from miserable toxic families.

Dr Musa and Bongani trend daily for loving their wives, and the hate is just proof that most of you come from miserable toxic families— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 24, 2023

Here are some more reactions on Dr Musa and Liesl’s marriage:

The thing is



Every women wants to be treated they way Liesl is treated.



Liesl is a broadcaster and prominent woman who is financially stable



Wena ufika ku relationship uyi mother of 2 with depression that wanna be loved like Dr Musa’s wife 😭



Awahlanyi phela amadoda 😭😭— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) June 24, 2023

Listen, I’ll take a man that treats women the way Dr Musa and Clint treat their wives any day!! Rather that than the bare minimum BS we get served in these streets.— Mpho Madiba (@miss_madiba) June 23, 2023

Dr Musa has always been dragged for loving his partner out loud, it’s kinda sad man.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) June 23, 2023

The love this man showers this woman is, is the kind of love we all deserve. We all deserve to be chosen, to be respected, and to be celebrated because of the who we are…shout out to Dr Musa for actually showing us that. We're so used to a toxic love, we think real love is fake https://t.co/9JVncrcswv— Future Dianne Warren (@BonokuhleNkala1) June 24, 2023