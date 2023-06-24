Ageless beauty: Top fashion looks from past three Miss SA’s

By Thami Kwazi

It’s that time of year when South African beauties prepare to compete for the title of “Most Beautiful Woman in South Africa”.

The Miss SA competition has evolved, now allowing married women to compete and removing many other severe requirements. It also appears that spectators will be exposed to more screen time with their prior favourites, as Zozibini Tunzi has been announced as the host of the very first Miss South Africa television show, Crown Chasers.

As we wait for a new Miss South Africa to be crowned, we look at the past three Miss SA title holders’ best fashion looks of the week.

Zozibini Tunzi

We’re used to seeing former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi with short hair, but these days she’s adjusted her style and added ombre brown and blonde braids giving her an entirely different look.

Zozi has been busy with speaking, presenting, and appearance gigs, even acting in the Hollywood blockbuster movie The Woman King. In her latest role, she will be hosting the reality-type format SABC3 television series Crown Chasers alongside presenter and businesswoman Bonang Matheba, who will be a judge on the show.

Wearing a dress by designer Leo Almodal, Zozi shows off her smooth skin in a sequence floral gown with intricate beading and strategically placed purple flowers around the neck and shoulders.

The dress is so well constructed it could rival an artistic installation at a gallery.

Zozi owns her new look with ombre braids in a loose updo and soft tendrils around her face with minimal jewellery and makeup.

Shudufhadzo Musida

Former Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, has a body that could launch a thousand ships. On a trip to Portofino Italy, she shows off her incredibly tiny waist and curves in a brown bikini paired with geometrically patterned shorts, a turban, beaded bangles, hoop earrings, and sunglasses.

So striking is this beauty that she requires no makeup. In the caption she mentions her upcoming birthday, and by the looks of it, Shudu is currently enjoying her travels and being in free space, proving that style doesn’t mean overdressing or over-accessorising.

Lalela Mswane

Miss Supernatural 2022 and former Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, is the face and embodiment of elegance. An indicator that simplicity meets sophistication can result in the image of the belle of the ball.

In a scarlet satin gown, Lalela shows off her perfectly defined legs, the gown made by designer Gerrit Pienaar has a sweetheart asymmetrical neckline, with one puffed side sleeve and is angled around the waist, giving the illusion of a smaller and defined midsection. Although in this case, Lalela has a naturally toned and svelte midsection, for added visual assistance.

Lalela’s look is completed with nude pointed Christian Louboutin heels and her hair styled in a neat top knot.

The ever-graceful Lalela is still busy with Miss Supernatural engagements and her fans are looking to catch a glimpse of her at the Miss South Africa finale on 13 August this year.

