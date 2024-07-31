Drip owner Lekau Sehoana addresses eviction rumours

The businessman allegedly owes R100 000 in rent debt.

Lekau Sehoana, the founder of Drip footwear, has dismissed recent claims that his estranged wife and son were evicted from their home due to unpaid rent.

Reports emerged last week that in June Sehoana’s wife and son were forced out of their residence after he failed to pay the R35 000 monthly rent, resulting in an accumulated debt of R100 000.

The Drip founder has since released a statement addressing the reports.

Sehoana sets the record straight

He said he has noted the reports and would like to clarify that “the story is factually incorrect and is intended to divert the public’s attention from Drip’s five-year celebration”.

Sehoana said he has not lived with his “soon-to-be ex-wife” since 2021, adding: “I have no access to my son. I was renting the property for my soon-to-be ex-wife in order to provide a home for my son.”

He said he cancelled the lease agreement after he found out that his “soon-to-be ex-wife” had rented the place out to other people.

“I was previously notified by the landlord that the police sought access to the property in order to seek her assistance with their investigations into the murder of Drip’s former MD, Ms Glenda Ndlanzi.

“When the police arrived at the property, they found that she had sub-let the property to people I do not know and without my and/or the landlord’s consent − a total breach of the lease agreement.”

Sehoana also revealed that the divorce process between him and his estranged wife is ongoing.

He added: “Despite several attempts on my end to settle and expedite the divorce, they have not been fruitful. My legal representative has advised me against making further comments and/or statements on my divorce and any other matters incidental thereto.”

Meanwhile, Lekau’s estranged wife, Lebogang Lekau, who reportedly told Zimoja about the eviction, has also accused the businessman of neglecting his fatherly duties, which led to her obtaining a court order for child support.

“We are tired of the abuse, the lies, and tricks of Lekau. As we speak, his very own son is homeless and out of school with no food and no clothes. He even got a court order to pay maintenance and take responsibility, which he has not done for years,” Lebogang said, as quoted by Zimoja.

The Past 3 Years has been filled with joy of growth and a very dark side i told myself I’m never going to go public with.



But each time we do something amazing, having to see the counter attacks, it has slowly brought me here.



I can’t wait for this to be settled and end.… pic.twitter.com/oAv7ZeaHsG — Lekau Sehoana (@LekauSehoana) July 30, 2024

