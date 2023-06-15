Lekau Sehoana shuts down Kiddies Republic store as it goes into liquidation

By Lineo Lesemane

Businessman Lekau Sehoana has announced the closure of his Kiddies Republic store, which officially opened in July last year, at the Mall of the North in Polokwane.

“In any business, an owner takes a risk by operation with the hopes of the business becoming successful. This was sadly not the case. Kiddies Republic was not financially viable, thus the difficult and unfortunate decision to close our doors and undergo liquidation,” Lekau said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Master of the High Court appointed liquidators last week, and the store is currently being liquidated.

“All stakeholders were informed by the management of the liquidation and subsequent appointment of the liquidators.”

The statement also made it clear that Lekau’s other business entities, such as Drip Footwear, are not affected by the liquidation because Kiddies Republic is separate from other businesses he owns.

Lekau fearing for his life

It is alleged that Lekau is going through a messy separation and has fled to Paris, France, in fear for his life after his estranged wife, Lebogang Machaba, allegedly hired hitmen to kill him.

Meanwhile, Lebogang has reportedly been admitted to hospital and is on chronic medication for depression and anxiety due to their ugly separation.

Zimoja reported that the pair is fighting over assets, including Drip Footwear. Lekau told the publication that his estranged wife wants a share in his business and claims to have contributed to his business success.

“We are married out of community of property. This person ill-treated me at my lowest. As soon as I started making money, things changed. We stayed, but the marriage didn’t work out, and I moved out. She is a divorce fugitive. The sheriffs tried sending her summons eight times, but she changed numbers 100 times,” he said.

He also told the publication that he supports Lebogang financially and has bought her a luxury car.

“I take care of Lebogang Machaba. I send her R50 000 every month. She stays under my roof in Waterfall Estates and is under my medical aid. I bought her a BMW X6M Sports for R2 Million. I don’t bother that person with anything.”

