Shannen Doherty announced a new project days before her death

In her podcast published on 25 June, Doherty shared some details about her ongoing fight against breast cancer. She announced that she is going to resume chemotherapy treatment.

Doherty, known for her role as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of Charmed, revealed the project on her podcast. Picture: AFP

The diseased actress Shannen Doherty’s rebellious image was often amplified by media coverage, portraying her as a “bad girl” of Hollywood. Despite this, she has maintained a loyal fan base and continued to work in the entertainment industry, including appearances on reality TV and directing projects.

Doherty shared her excitement about a new project during the final episode of her podcast, Let’s be Clear with Shannen Doherty, released just days before her passing at age 53.

In the July 8 episode of her podcast Doherty announced she would be joining the Charmed rewatch podcast, The House of Halliwell, alongside her former costars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller.

Doherty, known for her role as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of Charmed, revealed the project on her podcast in an episode that included her former on-screen sister, Holly Marie Combs, 50, who played Piper Halliwell.

‘I’m not going anywhere right now’ – Doherty

After talking about the way the media published every detail about her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty said “I’m praying for the best and tell you I’m not going anywhere right now”.

“Speaking about the divorce, she said she keeps asking herself why because she’s in the public eye and choose to share certain things on her podcast, the detail about her life is out there for everyone. “[It happens] even before I choose to share it. I don’t understand why people can’t get divorced. I’ve never looked up somebody’s divorce because I just feel like it’s none of my business.

“So, you know, that’s been exhausting because obviously divorce is not easy, especially when you really love someone. And I did love my husband. And when you get so hurt by their actions that you just feel betrayed and like a sucker, it’s really hard.”

She then went on to discuss having stage four cancer. It’s scary. It’s like a big wake up call, she said.

“At the same time, I have to say that there is some positivity here. The molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently. It means that there’s a lot more protocols for me to try.”

She concluded by saying that she loves her fans. “Thank you so much. Thank you for listening to me.”

Sadly, Doherty passed away on Saturday, 13 July.

