Dupont not only threat when Springboks take on France — Faf de Klerk

Ross Roche

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is preparing for a massive battle as he fronts up against World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont when the Springboks take on France in their end-of-year-tour clash in Marseille on Saturday night.

It was possibly a shrewd move for the Boks to replace the inexperienced Jaden Hendrikse with De Klerk, to try and combat the player who claimed the biggest title in world rugby last year.

Replacement scrumhalf Cobus Reinach could also play a part in trying to tie down Dupont, like the Australians managed to do at stages during the past weekend’s game, when he comes on in the second half due to his extensive experience of playing rugby in France.

However, De Klerk warns that Dupont is not the only threat in a French team brimming with talent and the Boks will have to be at their very best to keep the whole team in check during the match.

“If I get the chance to get close to him, I’ll try whatever I can to stop him. We do have a different defensive system,” explained De Klerk.

“I think they (Australia) may have told Nic White to take care of him, but we’re sticking to our system and once we get the opportunity to stop him, I will do my best.

“In general play, we’re not always going to be close to each other, so it’s going to be a team effort to ensure he’s taken care of. However, when you look at their side, we can’t just be worried about him. They have other strengths that we need to take care of.”

Goal kicking

De Klerk admitted that goal kicking could play a big part in the outcome of this weekend’s match, which will be a worry for the Boks as they do not have a recognised goal kicker in the match 23.

Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse have been earmarked by Bok coach Jacques Nienaber as the kickers for this weekend’s match, but both were off target with important kicks during the tight loss against Ireland over the past weekend.

“If you look at the way that France plays, they want to get those penalties so they can kick for goal, because they have an accurate goal kicker,” said De Klerk.

“For us it all depends on momentum and how we feel in the game. If we feel that we have the upper hand and the kicker is confident, we’ll often go for the three points. That helps to build scoreboard pressure and that makes the opposition team play in a different way.

“It also depends on how the forwards are feeling. If they’re dominant in the maul, we might go for the corner. So it’s an on-field conversation that we have, and we’ve got guys in specific positions to do that.

“But if it comes down to a close game, we’ll look to the kickers. That’s not always fair, but in games like those, it’s the only difference.”

Asked whether he would be willing to take up the goal kicking duties if asked to by the coach, De Klerk admitted it would be nice, but he backs the current shot takers to do the job.

“I don’t mind taking on that opportunity. If they need me to do it, I’ll do it. Chessie, Damian, and I have been training for the last four weeks,” said De Klerk.

“I’m always there as a backup if something goes wrong. I’ve done it a lot for my club, so if the need demands, the step up will be made. But I have all the confidence in the guys that will do it for us this weekend.”