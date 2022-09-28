Lethabo Malatsi

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi Njilo opened up about the break-in her mother recently encountered, saying she felt shattered following the whole ordeal.

In a series of tweets, Faith spoke about how her mother’s gardener and his wife allegedly robbed her of her valuables and subsequently fled to their country of origin, Malawi.

She went on to say the couple was treated like family as Faith’s mother, Linky Mamogale Modise, would go as far as babysitting the helper’s child whenever she needed it.

“They celebrated everything with us as part of the family… I mean they’re even on Have Faith,” she said, referring to her BET reality show.

“I have land and/or house next door to the house I bought for my mom. The gardener, his wife and baby stayed there for over a year. We fed [and] clothed them; my mom even babysat their baby and still paid them a salary. Today they broke into my mom’s house, robbed her and went back to Malawi,” Faith shared.

The Have Faith reality star surprised her mom with the house she mentioned in 2020, adding to the list of celebrities who gave pricey gifts to their parents. That list includes socialite Boity and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who both bought their mothers luxury cars.

“The only thing my mom has said about this whole situation is that she feels that she’s supposed to be alone forever. She’s [her mom] so shattered because she loved them so much,” Faith tweeted.

Faith also said there is camera footage that shows the two accused taking Linky’s belongings.

“Luckily we have cameras in the house but we can’t do anything with the footage because they are gone. My mom treated them like her own and trusted them,” she added.

Faith said her mom is “so heartbroken”.

“I slept peacefully at night in my marital home knowing that Mathew (gardener) was next door looking after her,” Faith concluded.

