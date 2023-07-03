Felix Hlophe responds to allegations that he beats his wife

By Lineo Lesemane

Comedian and Gagasi FM presenter Felix Hlophe has responded to accusations that he physically abuses his wife, Tracy Hlophe.

Gossip blogger, Musa Khawula, tweeted a picture of Felix with his wife at this year’s edition of the Hollywoodbets’ Durban July. He claims that Felix beats Tracy “to hell and back”.

“Felix Hlophe with his wife, Tracy Hlophe, that he beats to hell and back at the 2023 Durban July,” Musa tweeted.

Felix has since denied the allegations, saying he loves his wife loudly and boldly.

“I have nothing to say to you bruv. I have the most beautiful wife, and we are blessed with beautiful kids and a beautiful life. I’m blessed also with a beautiful career that enables me to give them a beautiful life. I love her loudly and boldly. I’m sure it unsettles people like you,” he tweeted, responding to Musa.

The radio presenter also took to his Facebook account and laughed off Musa’s claims. He added: “This is why I hate Twitter. People there believe everything”.

Felix spends a night in jail

Last month, a video of Felix getting arrested during his show on Gagasi FM set tongues wagging on social media.

Speaking about the arrest, he told Daily Sun that it was part of the awareness campaign that he was running with Gagasi FM to highlight the high crime statistics in South Africa.

“As the crime rate continues to increase in Mzansi and the youth are the ones who are being arrested. We decided to run an awareness campaign in partnership with the Department of Correctional Services.

“Before I spread the word about crime awareness, I wanted to experience the arrest first and spend a night with inmates. I didn’t sleep that night as I listened to them sharing their experiences,” he said.

He also told the publication that the aim was to teach young people that crime does not pay and participating in illegal activities can land them in jail.